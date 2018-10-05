Home»Breaking News»ireland

Declaring an emergency won't fix housing problem, says Eoghan Murphy

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 11:42 AM

The Housing Minister has accused the opposition of using the homelessness crisis as a "political weapon".

The government lost a vote in the Dáil yesterday calling for the situation to be declared a national emergency and for rent controls to be introduced.

Eoghan Murphy insists his department is giving more protection to renters.

And he says declaring an emergency will not fix the problem.

"What came forward from the opposition was a motion and we are increasingly seeing from the opposition is them trying to use homelessness but particularly individuals who are experiencing this crisis as a political weapon to try and divide the house when really we should be trying to bring forward solutions that could unite us," said Minister Murphy.

If I was to turn around tomorrow and declare an emergency, it wouldn't change the fact that we are putting in place emergency responses. It wouldn't get any new houses built and it would be, I think, a very tokenistic gesture.

According to Fianna Fáil, next week's budget needs to be about housing.

The party is launching its budget proposals this morning and wants increased capital spending to build social housing.

It also says the 4.75% rate of USC should be cut to help middle income earners.

The party, like Fine Gael, also wants to see an increase in the threshold at which people start paying the higher rate of income tax.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

HousingRentHomelessnessEoghan Murphy

Related Articles

Symbolic blow for Government as right to housing motion passes Dáil

Homelessness just a symptom: Crisis is now about more than housing

Latest: Government loses Dáil vote on housing crisis

Comment: Some people still haven’t woken up to extent of the housing crisis

More in this Section

Study: No evidence of students gaming Leaving Cert system

Destroying pet dog ‘would cause family consternation’

Police officers urge Government to scrap ‘unfair’ N Ireland legacy proposals

Man dies after Tyrone house fire


Breaking Stories

Working life with Billy Burke: 'I like to make sure the graves are well kept'

Taking control: Why we all need a living will

Rock on: Singer Rob Strong on continuing to perform in his 70s

Mind matters: 15 ways to boost your mental health

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »