News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Decision to allow 100-home development in Bandon overturned

Decision to allow 100-home development in Bandon overturned
An aerial view of Denis Scannell
By Sean O'Riordan
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 02:11 PM

An Bord Pleanála has overturned a decision by Cork County Council to allow a near 100-home development to proceed in Bandon, mainly because the density of housing fell short of ministerial guidelines.

Compass Homes Ltd was granted permission by the local authority last February, with 48 conditions, for the project at Coolfadda, which is 1.4 km to the west of Bandon town centre.

The company wanted to construct 35 detached homes, 58 semi-detached and six terraced houses and had designated 26 of these homes for 'active retirement' people rather than families.

An Bord Pleanála inspector Hugh Morrison said the developer's plans "would fail to achieve a density of residential development commensurate with the mandatory requirement" of ministerial guidelines.

Mr Morrison said, as a result, the plan represented an inefficient use of this zoned urban site.

He added that the types of housing suggested "would frustrate the quest to limit the incidence of suburban commuter-orientated development".

Mr Morrison said this would contravene an objective in the county council's own County Development Plan, and thus would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

His views were upheld by the board of An Bord Pleanála.

In its order refusing planning permission for the development, the board said the poor housing mix proposed would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

READ MORE

Fears major sewerage and flood projects are driving businesses out of West Cork town

More on this topic

Cork filmmakers slam region's exclusion from tax breakCork filmmakers slam region's exclusion from tax break

‘Not a question of awarding Dunkettle contract at any cost’‘Not a question of awarding Dunkettle contract at any cost’

Cobh named as one of the world's favourite cruise destinationsCobh named as one of the world's favourite cruise destinations

Former Cork TD on board as UK finance and business advisory services launches in IrelandFormer Cork TD on board as UK finance and business advisory services launches in Ireland

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

French Minister urges Britain to sign up to Withdrawal Agreement during border tripFrench Minister urges Britain to sign up to Withdrawal Agreement during border trip

Judge says individual assessments can be made around Personal Insolvency ArrangementsJudge says individual assessments can be made around Personal Insolvency Arrangements

Minister: Lessons must be learned from search and rescue deaths as new oversight plan is publishedMinister: Lessons must be learned from search and rescue deaths as new oversight plan is published

Fears major sewerage and flood projects are driving businesses out of West Cork townFears major sewerage and flood projects are driving businesses out of West Cork town


Lifestyle

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

A continence expert from the children’s bowel and bladder charity ERIC gives advice on how parents can help stop older children bed-wetting.Ask an expert: How can I help my child stop wetting the bed?

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

Athlete and mum-of-two Jo Pavey has teamed up with a childcare expert and Simplyhealth to inspire families to embrace active fun. By Lisa Salmon.9 ways to keep kids entertained and active this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »