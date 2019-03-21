NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Decision not to house asylum seekers in Rooskey hotel not related to fires, says Dept

Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Latest: Plans have been dropped to move 80 asylum seekers into a disused hotel in Rooskey, Co Leitrim.

The Department of Justice has said that it has nothing to do with the two arson attacks at the hotel in the last four months.

They say it is because of difficulties over the lease agreement between the company renting the hotel, who wanted to turn it into a tourist spot, and the owners.

"The decision not to proceed was taken solely in relation to the difficulties with the lease," the department said.

"There are investors there who want to drive this forward and hopefully after all this debacle things can go forward and Rooskey moves onwards and upwards," said local Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

Michael Fitzmaurice

Efforts are now underway to find alternative accommodation for the asylum seekers.

Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, says private contractors have been relied on for too long.

"This highlights the need to shift to a longer-term strategic approach to asylum accommodation," said Mr Henderson.

The department says a regional procurement process is underway to find a place for the asylum seekers to go.

Plans to house asylum seekers in Rooskey hotel abandoned

Earlier: The government has abandoned plans to accommodate asylum seekers at a hotel in Rooskey, Co Leitrim.

The Shannon Key West Hotel had been earmarked as an accommodation centre for 80 people.

However, the Department of Justice has confirmed that following legal advice that the plans have now been dropped.

READ MORE

Varadkar: EU will not allow 'rolling cliff edge' on Brexit deadlines

It is because of difficulties over the lease agreement between the company renting the hotel - who wanted to turn it into a tourist spot - and the owners.

The hotel was damaged in two arson attacks in the last four months.

In a statement, the department said the decision was taken after legal advice from the Chief State Solicitors Office, "which found difficulties with the lease agreement between the owners of the hotel, and the operator renting it, which made proceeding with the proposed centre unviable".

The department said it is committed to sourcing suitable accommodation for asylum seekers and a "regional procurement process" is under way.

More on this topic

Locals 'outraged' by second fire at Roosky hotel, Roscommon TD says

Gardaí concerned by 'determination' shown by those involved in Rooskey hotel fire

Second attack on Donegal hotel due to house asylum seekers

Ireland must own up to its cruel treatment of refugees

KEYWORDS

RooskeyAsylum seekers

More in this Section

Ireland's birth rate falling but is third highest in EU

Dublin Port head defends decision to cut number of cruise ships

One in five school staff assaulted once a week in Northern Ireland

Ireland will have highest university fees in Europe post-Brexit, according to student union


Lifestyle

Skinny jeans: The trend that refuses to die

Reaching out: How volunteering can boost your health and happiness

Making babies: What men can do to boost their fertility

VIDEO: Here’s how to do ‘doga’ – aka dog yoga

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »