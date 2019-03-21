Decision not to house asylum seekers in Rooskey hotel not related to fires, says Dept

Latest: Plans have been dropped to move 80 asylum seekers into a disused hotel in Rooskey, Co Leitrim.

The Department of Justice has said that it has nothing to do with the two arson attacks at the hotel in the last four months.

They say it is because of difficulties over the lease agreement between the company renting the hotel, who wanted to turn it into a tourist spot, and the owners.

"The decision not to proceed was taken solely in relation to the difficulties with the lease," the department said.

"There are investors there who want to drive this forward and hopefully after all this debacle things can go forward and Rooskey moves onwards and upwards," said local Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

Efforts are now underway to find alternative accommodation for the asylum seekers.

Nick Henderson, CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, says private contractors have been relied on for too long.

"This highlights the need to shift to a longer-term strategic approach to asylum accommodation," said Mr Henderson.

The department says a regional procurement process is underway to find a place for the asylum seekers to go.

Earlier: The government has abandoned plans to accommodate asylum seekers at a hotel in Rooskey, Co Leitrim.

The Shannon Key West Hotel had been earmarked as an accommodation centre for 80 people.

However, the Department of Justice has confirmed that following legal advice that the plans have now been dropped.

It is because of difficulties over the lease agreement between the company renting the hotel - who wanted to turn it into a tourist spot - and the owners.

The hotel was damaged in two arson attacks in the last four months.

In a statement, the department said the decision was taken after legal advice from the Chief State Solicitors Office, "which found difficulties with the lease agreement between the owners of the hotel, and the operator renting it, which made proceeding with the proposed centre unviable".

The department said it is committed to sourcing suitable accommodation for asylum seekers and a "regional procurement process" is under way.