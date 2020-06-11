Decision next week on reopening date for hairdressers

A decision on when hairdressers can reopen will be made by the Government next week.

Hairdressers say they are ready to safely reopen at the earlier date of June 29, rather than July 20.

Vice-president of the Irish Hairdressers Federation, Lisa Eccles, said hairdressers needed a date that they could work towards.

“Hairdressers want to be open for business on Monday, June 29 when most of the country will be back at work,” said Ms Eccles.

“We would love a little bit of clarity from the Government around this,” she said.

Health Minister, Simon Harris, said it was likely the Government would consider the reopening of hairdressers next week.

“I am hoping by the end of next week we will have a direct answer to the question,” Mr Harris told the Dáil on Thursday.

The federation that represents more than 500 salon owners has published over 100 specific measures that will ensure salons and barbers are safe to reopen.

The measures include extensive use of personal protective equipment for stylists and customers, screening of customers when taking bookings and sanitising work stations after each customer.

Hair salons and barbers will record salon visits and customer phone numbers for contact tracing.

Fine Gael TD for Limerick City, Kieran O'Donnell, who raised the issue in the Dáil, said hair salons and barber shop owners were looking for “certainty” on the issue, and that, obviously, the earlier they could open, the better.

“Apart from the hair salons and barber shop owners there's a multitude of the public going around with hair down to their knees,” said Mr O'Donnell.

Mr Harris said he knew that for a lot of people there was a “mental health” element to getting their hair done as well.

It was likely, he said, that the Government would consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team following their reassessment of the plan to reopen Ireland.

On Wednesday Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said hairdressers could be allowed to reopen earlier than previously planned and described the initial reopening plan as “too slow”.

Ms Eccles said hair salons and barbers would be one of the safest and more controlled environments because of the extensive guidelines.

“Where possible we are recommending that hairdressers stay behind the client. But, in any event, both the hairdresser and the client will be wearing a face mask to minimise the risk of infection.”

Ms Eccles said hairdressers were conscious of keeping the salon hygienically clean before Covid-19.

Her salon, Zinc Hair and Beauty in Kilmainham, has hundreds of clients looking for appointments.

“We want to start scheduling those appointments and implementing our screening process,” she said.

Ms Eccles said hair salons were part of the community and some of her elderly clients suffered from arthritis and were unable to wash their hair.

“Some people do not consider us an essential service but we do have clients who think we are. At the end of the day, we just love our clients and we miss them.”