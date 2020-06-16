News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

Decision due tomorrow on Ireland's bid for UN Security Council seat
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 04:48 PM

Ireland will likely find out tomorrow whether we have secured one of 15 seats on the United Nations Security Council — after a marathon two-year campaign for the position.

The highest members of government, President Michael D Higgins, senior civil servants and even U2 frontman, Bono, and former president Mary Robinson weighed in for the ambitious bid.

The push for the prized position began in New York in 2018, where Taoiseach Leo Varadkar set out how Ireland wanted to ”in these troubled times” be at the heart of "decision-making on international peace, security and development.”

The council has 15 members, including five permanent members China, France, Russia, Britain and the US. Each of these has the ability to veto big resolutions.

Chief roles for the council include settling international disputes, some that often verge on wars, through peaceful alternatives. Nonetheless, the security council does have the power to impose sanctions or authorise the use of force to keep international peace.

However, there are inconsistencies often at these votes, with members, such as Russia or China, often siding with geographical interests or blocking actions for political reasons.

Ms Robinson has maintained that Ireland is a “bridge builder” that the UN needs.

Indeed, the Government has gone to great expense to try to win today's vote, including earlier this year treating 100 UN ambassadors to an anniversary performance of Riverdance. And in recent days and weeks, Mr Varadkar has held conference calls with various leaders to try to secure their support.

But despite our efforts, we are vying with Canada and Norway for the two-year seat on the council, making the bid a tough ask against such international heavyweights.

A win would be the fourth time Ireland has held the role, having previously in 1962, 1981 and in 2001.

The backdrop to Ireland's bid is boosted by our track record on human rights and development. This includes the thousands of Irish defence force members who have served on UN peacekeeping missions and Ireland's strong endorsement of the UN's sustainable development goals. And potentially, with the new government, we will be a leader on climate change.

Ireland would also be one of a limited number of EU members on the council, particularly at a time when there are doubts about the bloc's future and cross-continent collegiality.

Inevitably, a win will also boost our international reputation, especially at a time when the looming challenges of Brexit mean we need support and global backing.

Some 193 member states of the United Nations will take part in the vote. But there is likely to be a second count once the first seat is selected. A two-thirds majority of the member states present and voting is needed to win a seat.

If two candidates do not reach this threshold in the first round of voting, a second round of voting will commence on June 18.

