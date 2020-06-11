News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Debenhams workers 'need weight of government behind them'

Debenhams stores are reopening in the north and UK, but workers here say they are disgusted at their sacking without redundancy and will not allow valuable stock inside the stores be moved out. Former staff of Debenhams, Patrick Street outside the locked premises. Staff and supporters taking part in the protest action. Pictures: Larry Cummins
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 03:49 PM

The former Debenhams workers who have campaigned throughout lockdown for a fair redundancy package need the weight of a government behind them now.

The call from Cork’s city councillors was welcomed by the workers yesterday as they took to the streets again to highlight what they said was a lack of government action on their behalf.

They vowed again to prevent the removal of valuable stock from the closes stores and they called on the government to do more to save retail.

Valerie Conlon, shop steward at the St Patrick’s Street store in Cork, said since they were laid off in April, they have appealed to politicians to do more to prevent “a jobs massacre in the retail sector”.

“Now, Debenhams, Oasis, Warehouse, Monsoon and Accessorise are fully or partially closing down,” she said.

Thousands of families like ours will suffer and no action has been taken to try prevent it or put funds in to stop it happening.

"We want decent redundancy payments for our years of service and the stock inside the shops won’t be going anywhere until we get that.” 

Jane Crowe, a shop steward at the Henry Street store in Dublin, said Debenhams Retail Ltd in the UK are now trying to claim all the valuable assets and online business.

“This is despite it being said twice in court that Debenhams.ie belonged to Debenhams Ireland. How can this be allowed to happen?" she asked.

“We want to send a strong and clear message that no stock will move from the shops because we workers won’t allow it.” 

The workers said they have established that the annual turnover of Debenhams Ireland from 2016 to 2018 was actually higher than the period 2011 and 2015, with 1,803 employees in 2010 and only 1,373 in 2018, meaning lower pension contributions and payroll costs.

They have also established that 17% of sales in 2018 were online - equating to €28.7m - and that while the High Court was told twice that the online business was owned by the Irish company, it has now been taken over by the UK parent company.

Members of Cork City Council backed the workers this week, supporting a motion from Sinn Féin Cllr Mick Nugent which called on Debenhams to engage with the workers’ trade union to ensure a fair outcome for staff.

During a debate, Independent Cllr Mick Finn said the closure of the two Cork stores has left a significant void in the city’s retailing sector.

“The workers need the weight of a government behind them on this campaign,” he said.

Workers Party Cllr Ted Tynan criticised the “men in suits” for their “shameful treatment of staff” while Fine Gael Cllr Joe Kavanagh branded the treatment of staff as “scurrilous”.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Tony Fitzgerald called on the retailer to publish its accounts and explain why some profitable stores were closed while Solidarity Cllr Fiona Ryan praised the workers for waging “an inspiration campaign” since April.

“What we are seeing here is intergenerational employment, with grandmothers, mothers and daughters working in the same shop, but where that sense of belonging and loyalty over the years meant nothing to their employer,” she said.

