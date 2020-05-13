News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Debenhams workers call for liquidation to be delayed as protests continue

Debenhams workers call for liquidation to be delayed as protests continue
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 08:15 AM

Debenhams workers want the planned liquidation of the retailer's Irish arm to be delayed to try to arrange a rescue plan.

They are calling on the government to step in.

Workers are set to hold a second protest outside Leinster House later this morning.

Jane Crowe, the shop steward at Debenhams on Henry Street in Dublin, says the law should change to protect workers during the wind-up of a company.

"We want a proper redundancy package or we want the government to step in," said Ms Crowe.

"Our 30-day consultation period finishes on Monday and we feel we need to continue with that so we want the government to step in, introduce some programme that the legislation will change regarding liquidation and to extend our 30 days."

Gardaí ordered some staff from the Henry Street store in Dublin to go home during their first picket last month, citing pandemic restrictions.

Ms Crowe says officers have been more understanding since and hopes that can continue.

"They allowed us on Henry Street twenty minutes but we had to be moved after that and we respected that, we did move.

"We went to the court, we protested at the court and the gardaí there were very good to us.

"At the Dáil last week, they were very helpful. They would tell us if a car was coming to move and we thanked them at the end of it for their support.

"We are hoping that today will be the same."

READ MORE

Farmers beginning to see signs of recovery

More on this topic

One-man protest over Covid church closuresOne-man protest over Covid church closures

Protesters clash during rally against free speech legislationProtesters clash during rally against free speech legislation

'We've given our life to Bord na Móna': Workers protest Offaly station closure'We've given our life to Bord na Móna': Workers protest Offaly station closure

Three arrested, one charged following #RallyForPeace and counter protest in DublinThree arrested, one charged following #RallyForPeace and counter protest in Dublin


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Protest

More in this Section

Trump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last yearTrump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last year

Coronavirus: EU to issue new travel guidelines to member statesCoronavirus: EU to issue new travel guidelines to member states

East and border areas have highest rates of Covid-19, data showsEast and border areas have highest rates of Covid-19, data shows

'Supply is on a knife edge' - Warning as increased water demand forecast to rise when businesses re-open'Supply is on a knife edge' - Warning as increased water demand forecast to rise when businesses re-open


Lifestyle

From chalk paint effects, transforming tiles and display ideas, Sam Wylie-Harris suggests some quick and clever revamps.6 easy DIY projects to bring new life into your home

From Kate Moss in the Nineties to Angelina Jolie wearing a canary yellow dress, the event has always been full of seriously glamorous looks.13 major fashion moments from Cannes Film Festival history

Working from home might seem like an easier option, but there is plenty to learn about using your place of rest as your place of work.Advice on working at home – from people who do it all the time

Garden centres and hardware stores are allowed to re-open next week provided they can allow for correct physical distancing. Peter Dowdall has advice on what to look out forNever before has our outdoor living space been more important to us

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »