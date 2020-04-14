Debenhams treated us 'very shabbily' by throwing Irish operation 'under the bus', says former employee

Debenhams in the UK threw their Irish operation "under the bus" last week according to aggrieved former employees who have expressed horror at being told of their job losses through a generic email on Holy Thursday.

Debenhams have closed their 11 shops around the country with the loss of 2,000 jobs.

The company said it was "desperately sorry" to have to liquidate its Irish business.

However, staff believe that the company used the Covid-19 pandemic to quietly shut Irish stores knowing that their former employees couldn't even hold a protest to mark their dissatisfaction.

Cork Debenhams worker, Valerie Conlon, told Red FM that staff were devastated to lose their jobs particularly as they were given reassurances of their job security just weeks earlier.

Valerie has 24 years of service at the Patrick Street Store in the city having commenced employment onsite under Roches Stores.

"We kept being told the Irish side of Debenhams was okay and that the Irish side and English side were two different companies anyway.

"It was announced in the UK that they were going in to adminstration and we questioned it and we were told we were okay on this side.

Then they announced we were going in to liquidation by email. It was a generic email sent out to all staff.

"It was a shock because we kept being told we were okay. Reading between the lines they are letting the Irish business go to save the English business.

"They did it knowing that there was a whole weekend for it to go dead. 1400 jobs across Ireland with another 600 jobs in concessions. Covid-19 is very important and we are not taking away from that but we do count."

Ms Conlon told the Neil Prendeville show that staff were treated "very shabbily" particularly given all their years of loyal service.

She said: "We are lucky that we have Mandate behind us. But there will be retailers watching what is happening with this and what they (Debenhams) will get away with.

"We want to get what is owed to us. I am only 24 years there. There is people 30, 40 and 50 years there.

There is a person retiring this year after working 50 years and he is going to come out with statutory redundancy. Nobody deserves that.

In a statement last week, the company said a liquidator would be appointed to the Irish branch of the company this week.

British and Irish stores were shut down in the last month due to lockdown measures.

The letter read: “It is anticipated the application will be made and a Provisional Liquidator will be appointed next week.

“In these unprecedented times, Debenhams is having to make exceptionally difficult decisions. Unfortunately, our Irish business has had trading challenges which were exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19.

“In the UK, Debenhams has entered into administration in order to protect its business. Regrettably, due to the challenges facing Debenhams Retail (Ireland) Ltd, it is anticipated that an application will be made to appoint a liquidator to the Irish operations.

“As you know Debenhams has already suspended trading in the Republic of Ireland stores and we can confirm that these stores are not expected to reopen.”

The company thanked the “invaluable” service of their staff and wished them success in the future.

Debenhams opened its first outlet in the Republic in the Jervis Shopping Centre in 1996. Its big expansion in the Republic came in 2006 when it bought the lease for nine Roches Stores outlets nationwide.