Death rates fall, but new Covid-19 cases up - NPHET

The daily number of new Covid-19 deaths in Ireland has fallen to its lowest level for six weeks.

According to the latest National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) death toll, 12 more people with COVID-19 have died.

This brings to 1,458 the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.

It was also reported that, as of 11am yesterday, there were 236 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The daily death toll has been dropping steadily, down from a high of 77 on Monday, April 20.

But the last time the daily number of new deaths totalled less than 12 was on March 30.

Then, a total of eight deaths were reported and that was a time when there were a total of 54 reported Covid-19 deaths.

While the death toll is on a steady trend down, there has been a slight increase in the number of new confirmed cases since last Thursday.

This makes the past week the first time in more than a month where there have been four consecutive increases, however small they are.

The 236 new cases reported yesterday (SUNDAY) are up on the 219 cases reported on Saturday, the 156 reported on Friday and the 137 cases on Thursday.

That said, the figures are massively down on the worst day in Ireland for new reported cases to date, which was the 1,068 cases reported on Wednesday, April 15.

There are now a total of 22,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Ireland's latest numbers are in stark contrast to the UK.

There, on Saturday, there were 626 more coronavirus deaths - five of which were in Northern Ireland - declared.

They included Britain's youngest victim - a six-week-old baby.