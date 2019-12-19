News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Death of woman in East Cork a 'tragic accident', gardaí say

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Gardaí are treating as a tragic accident the death of a woman whose body was found at a house in East Cork earlier today.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found at a house in the Broomfield area of Midleton earlier. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was sealed off and the body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem was conducted.

Gardai have now confirmed that following the conclusion of the post-mortem, foul play has been ruled out and that they are now treating the sudden death as a tragic accident.

A file will be prepared in due course for the coroner's court.

