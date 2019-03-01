Death of man in west Dublin not related to Hutch/Kinahan feud, Gardaí believe

Latest: A man in his 40s has died after he was shot at a house in west Dublin this afternoon.

The incident occurred in the front garden of a house in Foxdene shortly after 2pm.

A number of shots were fired.

Gardai investigating the fatal shooting at a house in Foxdene today. Photo: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie.

Gardaí in Lucan are investigating and the scene is currently preserved pending a probe by the Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

It is understood that Gardaí do not believe the murder is connected to the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

The man's body remains at the scene.

A burnt out van has also been discovered close by in the Balgaddy area.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

A burned out van near Lucan Community National School, which is suspected to be a getaway vehicle used in a fatal shooting this afternoon at Foxdene. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins.

It follows an earlier incident in Clondalkin today in which a woman was found stabbed to death at a house in Greenfort Drive.

A man in his 50s was arrested and he is detained at Lucan Garda Station.