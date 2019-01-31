NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Death of Jacqueline 'difficult enough' without sharing of images, says family of M50 crash victim

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 09:19 AM

The family of the woman killed on the M50 in Dublin last week have appealed for people to "stop and think".

They have released a statement after images from the crash were shared online.

In a statement released through family friend Senator Lynn Ruane, Jacqueline Griffin's family say she was a beautiful person.

They said the past week has been difficult enough without what has come to their attention.

They added that sharing such images is immoral and they should be reported and deleted.

"The immediate aftermath of Jacqueline's horrific accident was deliberately filmed and photographed," said the family.

"This video and photographs were then shared over a number of social media platforms.

"I am confident that the majority of society would have the good sense to know that this is completely immoral."

The statement says Jacqueline was a daughter, auntie, sister and partner and they the hope their message is shared far and wide.


KEYWORDS

M50Traffic accidentSocial media

