Deal struck to allow Chinese delegation to visit Tipperary meat plant

A deal has been struck between protesting farmers and ABP to allow a Chinese delegation to visit a meat plant in Tipperary.

Nationwide, pickets outside factories gates are continuing, despite four separate High Court injunctions.

A Chinese delegation is touring meat factories to inspect them, with a view to expanding meat exports to Beijing.

They have visited Kildare and Rathdowney and are now going to inspect the ABP plant in Cahir.

While they've been met with protesting farmers holding up signs highlighting the prices they're getting for their cattle, it's a different story in Cahir.

Management struck a deal meaning protesting farmers will not picket outside until 8pm to let the Chinese delegation in.

Elsewhere, protests continue outside other meat factories.

The four big meat processors were granted High Court injunctions to stop protests at factories, but many farmers are refusing to leave and say they will continue until the price they are paid improves.