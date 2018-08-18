Deal hopes dashed as Ryanair talks adjourn

By Dan Buckley

Talks between Ryanair and the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) — part of trade union Fórsa — adjourned last night at Dublin Airport without resolution but they are expected to resume some time next week.

Hopes of a breakthrough in the dispute were dashed when discussions, which were in their fourth full day, ended without agreement. Around 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots have been in dispute with the company over base transfers, promotions, annual leave and other issues relating to seniority.

The talks follow a five-week long dispute which has resulted in five days of strike action by the Irish-based pilots.

Earlier yesterday, Bernard Harbour of Fórsa announced that he was hopeful of reaching an agreement with Ryanair. He had said the fact that mediator Kieran Mulvey was continuing with negotiations suggested that there was the possibility of reaching agreement yesterday.

Mr Harbour said a “fair bit of business has been done” during the three days of talks that took place earlier this week, and the union was entering today’s discussions with a positive view.

However, he said there was still a number of issues to be resolved.

But no agreement was reached despite another day of round-table discussions and the talks are expected to resume next week.

More than 100,000 passengers have already been affected by cancelled flights due to the strike. Last week, pilots from Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands and Germany walked out for 24 hours, affecting 74,000 passengers.

Another 50,000 passengers were affected by the 48-hour cabin crew strike on July 25.