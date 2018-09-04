Deaf campaigners slam axing of signed broadcast

Deaf campaigners have given RTÉ the red card for axing a signed broadcast of the national anthem before Sunday’s All-Ireland football final despite the presence of an on-pitch signer.

Senan Dunne signs Amhrán na bhFiann prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

The Irish Deaf Society (IDS) said it was extremely disappointed at the last-minute decision to pull the simulcast broadcast which was to air live on the RTÉ News Now channel, featuring a signer working from a studio.

The IDS said the national anthem was signed live in ISL from the pitch by Senan Dunne, and was relayed to screens in the stadium. Only a few seconds of his performance was shown live.

RTÉ’s continual refusal to insert the signer in a ‘bubble’/picture-in-picture on the main RTÉ2 screen for the duration of the national anthem is disappointing and we will be taking up RTÉ’s offer to meet to discuss this matter going forward,” the IDS said.

RTÉ said it contacted many signers in recent days but said none was available for a full in-studio signing. But the ISL team who work with RTÉ said it would not have been appropriate for them to perform an in-studio version — especially given that a signer was already lined up on the pitch.

“We do not support the decision to have a different signer on the RTÉ News Now channel,” they said.

“We feel the set-up of the RTÉ News Now channel produces visual noise which detracts attention from the signer. We also wish to be consulted on future matters regarding decisions which involve ISL.”

Denise Dowling, a teacher at Bishopstown Community School in Cork, where the campaign to have an official ISL version of the anthem began, said RTÉ had let the deaf community down again.

“RTÉ is not listening; they are totally missing the point. This is not just a box-ticking exercise, or for show to make them look good. This is about principles: equality and respect,” she said.