Dead bodies left on trolleys in corridors at Waterford hospital

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 07:58 AM

It has emerged dead bodies have been left lying on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford.

A letter by four consultant pathologists has described bodily fluids leaking on to the floor and bodies decomposing in corridors.

It has caused "unspeakable trauma" to the families of those who have died, according to the letter.

The Irish Times reports concerns over the lack of sufficient refrigeration at UHW were raised with the head of the South-South-West Hospital Group in October.

But the four doctors say no major changes have been made since.

