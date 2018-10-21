DCU Union calling on Justice Minister to revoke deportation order of student

DCU Students' Union is calling on Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to revoke a deportation order against one of its fellow students.

The DCU campus. Photo via Google Maps.

Shepard Machaya from Zimbabwe will be forced to return to the country of his birth unless Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan revokes the order.

Shepard, who is described as a 'model student', is the latest person to be faced with a deportation order.

A 'Save our Shepard' campaign has been set up by fellow students in support of Shepard, with people showing their solidarity on social media.

A petition has gathered more than 11,000 signatures so far, while a demonstration was also held outside the Department of Justice on Friday.

DCU President Vito Moloney Burke says people like Shepard make Irish society a better place and he should not be faced with deportation.

"It was a complete shock to Shepard when he got issued with the order, especially given the fact that he's only halfway through his studies," he said.

"He has already contributed so much to Irish society, having recently Level 5 in Portlaoise College and he was oding placements while he was there and getting glowing endorsements from everyone he has encountered."

Listen to Shepherd's story and help us #SaveOurShepherd pic.twitter.com/xyfsxKCmwt— DCU Students' Union (@DCUSU) October 20, 2018

Digital Desk