DCU students finding new ways to interact - president

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 06:46 PM

Dublin City University (DCU) has found it can only fit 48 students in a 500-seat lecture hall under the social distancing measures currently in place.

The university, which will accept returning students in September, says large lectures are simply impossible, and plans are being put in place for a mixed online and face to face learning scheme.

Speaking today on the effect of the pandemic on his campus, DCU president Brian McCraith talked about how other aspects of college life have also been affected.

"Well, students are very creative, and we've been amazed already, talking to their student unions, and we'll use some of our big spaces, we have the Helix for example.

"We've got three campuses in the Glasnevin-Drumcondra region, and we could have a gig taking place in the Helix, with 50 students in person, and have it streamed to our St. Pat's campus, and you can create new ways for students to interact."

Conversations continue around the country's third-level sector on the matter of the new academic year, and how lectures, tutorials and social events can be conducted under gradually lessened Covid-19 restrictions.

TOPIC: Education

