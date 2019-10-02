News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
DCU students create petition to stop deportation of fellow student

Mehwish Saqib. Picture: DCU Student Union
By Michelle McGlynn
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 01:31 PM

Students at Dublin City University (DCU) are urging the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to stop the deportation of a fellow student.

An online petition has been launched today by its Students Union to prevent Mehwish Saqib from being deported.

It says she is a third-year Early Childhood Education student who has been living here for the past four years.

Mehwish and her husband have three children and they are currently living in Direct Provision.

She was accepted into DCU as part of the University of Sanctuary scholarship scheme.

Mehwish has "overcome great odds to advance academically".

"She has contributed so much to this country and has aspirations of continuing to do so, passing her first two years in DCU with flying colours and dreaming of a career in Early Childhood Education," DCU student union said.

The student union also says it is not safe for her to return to her home country as she faces death threats.

