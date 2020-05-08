DCU Prof says Leaving Cert may have been possible had Covid-19 cases continued to fall

Professor Anthony Staines, from DCU's school of nursing, says the exams could have been able to go ahead if the current decline in Covid-19 cases continues.

Professor Staines says: "Bringing a large number of people together is a risk but if it was done properly it can be done. But it is a very very delicate judgment as to what the best thing to do is.

"And the truth is we might be in a position when we think we are going to do it now but come end of June we might think: 'No cases are back up, too dangerous'.

"So if things continue as they are we could, I think, do this."

Meanwhile, those who are doing Leaving Cert Applied also need certainty in the government's decision regarding the state exams, according to SpunOut.ie.

Chief executive Ian Power says those students feel they have been forgotten about.

He says: "It is very important that Leaving Cert Applied students as well receive clarity as to how they will be graded.

"I know a lot of Leaving Cert Applied students around the country do feel iike they are not being included in this conversation.

"Their exam and their qualification is just as important as every other student'."