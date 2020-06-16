News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
DCU introduces flexible student housing system to accommodate for 'new reality' in coming year

Once timetables have been issued, DCU students with on-campus room offers can confirm whether or not they need accommodation for the full semester or for specific dates.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 03:20 PM

Students at DCU can avail of a new flexible housing system for the upcoming academic year.

The university is delivering a hybrid model of teaching which includes online learning and on-campus lectures.

DCU said it is highly unlikely that any student would need to be on campus for more than a small number of days per week, so the accommodation requirements will be very different.

President of DCU Brian MacCraith said students appear to be happy with this new model.

Prof. MacCraith said: "Not all students will be on campus at the same time and for a typical student they might be on campus for up to two days a week.

"So the normal model of student accommodation wouldn't work, so we asked our accommodation centre in the university to come up with a new model.

"It is as follows: a student can book for one night,  a couple of nights a week, so it's much more hotel-like or hostel-like in its design but it really has adapted well to the new reality, hopefully the temporary new reality, for our students."

