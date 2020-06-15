Day one of reopening proves ‘manageable’ at Mahon Point

There was an air of calm at Mahon Point today where shoppers faced short but manageable queues as 20 more retail outlets reopened to customers for the first time in three months.

Craig Hourigan and Kaitlin O'Regan at MahonPoint shopping centre, Cork

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mahon Point shopping centre took a step closer to normal this week with almost half of its 60 stores open for business. Shopping centre manager, Justin Young (pictured below), said the centre and retailers are "delighted" to open their doors again: “People want to see everywhere open again and to see people back working and as you can see around today people have a smile on their faces."

The first day of reopening was “manageable”, he said, as customers and staff adapted to a new way of “purposeful” shopping.

Pre-Covid, Mahon Point would see around 120,000 visitors per week and as more retailers reopen the centre is hoping to reach around “30-40% of normal numbers” from this week. Mr Young said: “It’s a massive change. We’re very much about leisurely, casual shopping and browsing but unfortunately, times have changed and we’re now looking at a world where shopping has to be a more purposeful event."

Boasting the only Zara store in the city, the shop proved to be a big draw on the day. Audrey O’Meara, manager of the Zara store, said: “We go into our summer sale every year at this time. It’s been busy and we’ve had a steady flow of customers all morning. We’re not closing down despite some suggestions that we might.”

She explained that the retail chain is adapting its presence globally and closing some units but that no stores in Ireland or Britain are closing.

Short queues were also evident at other popular brands including Bershka, Stradivarius, and JD Sports.

Among those enjoying a return to retail therapy were Cairy Murphy and Lily Meade, who travelled from Cobh and were “delighted” to savour a little bit of “normality” and bag some bargains in Zara. Lily said: “We came for Zara and we got loads of bargains and loaded them into the car."

“There were no big queues. We came early and there were just three ahead of us in the queue at 10.30am this morning,” Cairy added.

Outside JD Sports, Craig Hourigan and Kaitlin O’Regan came in search of some new shoes and clothes and a well-earned day off from their busy jobs.

“Both of us have been working during the lockdown and it’s been really busy,” said Kaitlin, who works in a pharmacy in Ballyvolane.

“I’m working as a delivery driver for Apache Pizza and we’ve been up the walls throughout all of this,” Craig added.

Amanda O’Sullivan and her 10-year-old son, Riley, were queuing at JD Sports in search of runners. She said: “It’s easier to come into the store than shop online. We’re looking for a new pair of runners as Riley has shot up a size since the lockdown began."

Shoppers are encouraged to check the Mahon Point website for further details of opening dates and times of specific stores. Restaurants and cafes are expected to open at the end of June and the cinema is set to reopen in July.

Debenhams and Oasis will not reopen as they are among a number of businesses impacted by the economic fallout from Covid-19.