Day of action in Cork results in 10 arrests plus money and drugs seizures

Gardaí have arrested 10 people as part of an Operation Thor Day of Action in the Cork West Garda Division.

The arrests were made by gardaí on Tuesday, who separatley also seized €17,200 of suspected cannabis and €17,300 cash.

Gardaí said the arrests were made in relation to recent incidents of assault, theft, possession of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and on foot of a bench warrant.

They said that of the 10 arrested:

4 charged to appear at a later date.

2 released without charge, file to the DPP.

1 brought before the courts on foot of a bench warrant

1 charged and brought before the courts.

1 to be dealt with under juvenile diversion scheme.

1 adult caution.

Elsewhere, gardaí said a search at a house in Durrus resulted in the discovery of a grow house containing a total of €12,400 worth of suspected cannabis herb and plants.

A spokesperson said €6,800 of cannabis herb and €5,600 of cannabis plants were seized and will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork were assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit in the search.

A spokesperson said that in a second unrelated search, Gardaí seized €4,900 of suspected cannabis and €17,200 in cash at a house in the Ballylickey area of Bantry.

No arrests were made in relation to both drug seizures but gardaí said that they are following a definite line of enquiry.