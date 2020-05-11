David Cullinane and Roisin Shorthall among nominees for chair of Oireachtas Covid-19 committee

The first sitting of the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee will be held tomorrow in Dáil Eireann.

Both Sinn Féin's David Cullinane and Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shorthall have been nominated to chair the committee, with more expected to be nominated by their parties.

The committee, which has 19 members from across all parties and independents in the Dáil, will scrutinise the Government's response to Covid-19 and the steps taken in the economic recovery process.

"We think it's important that the committee is fit for purpose," David Cullinane said.

We need someone who can guide the committee, I've been chair of Public Accounts Committee, so I feel I'd be good at the job, obviously.

"The first thing is, we'll see how many candidates are nominated, but it isn't our primary focus, if we got it, that would be great, and if I am chair I'll do my best to be impartial."

Tomorrow's sitting has just three priorities: Election of a Chairperson, preliminary discussion on the development of a work programme for the Committee and the date for the next meeting.

"It's unlikely other committees will sit before a government is formed, whereas this committee will start its work immediately," Mr Cullinane added.

"It will have to have a core focus and in our view, focus on core issues that emerged in the pandemic, and the core issues as we re-emerge.

"Ministers need to be held to account, and the huge impact on families, workers and businesses have to be probed and properly dealt with.

"We feel the government has to be held to account, there has to be proper scrutiny and accountability and this is one of the platforms available, and we have to make the best of it.

"You could argue across every department there are profound issues that need to be dealt with, but for us, it's health; what's happening in nursing homes, and how to rebuild the economy in a fair and sustainable way.

"The committee is the first step at getting better accountability."

It's estimated the committee's work will last for around a year.