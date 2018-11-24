Daughter saved dad who had abused her

A woman who was sexually abused as a child by her own father saved him from death when she found him trying to take his own life.

Patrick McCarthy, aged 66, from Corbally North, Ballincurrig, Co Cork, was jailed for a total of three years by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sexually assaulting his two daughters and another girl.

Phil McCarthy said: “I hear the whispers of people talking about me and our family. If all that wasn’t bad enough he thought he would take the easy way out and try and kill himself when allegations came to light…

“I have nightmares most nights and will never get the sound or sight of him gasping for air out of my mind. I sat in the resuscitation waiting room that night and honestly, I didn’t know if I wanted him to live or die.”

“After all that I have to say that I am the luckiest girl in the world to have an amazing fiancé by my side. She is what makes me want to get up in the morning and have a truly happy life together. She has shown me that I am stronger than I ever thought possible. I am not a victim. I am a survivor.”

Earlier in her victim impact statement, she recalled her childhood.

“I absolutely idolised my father, we were so alike in so many ways. I can still remember how I used to run out the door to greet him when he came home from work and swinging off him as he ate his dinner, picking from his plate even though I had already eaten my own. As a tomboy, I was always stuck in every job he was doing inside or outside the house. One day this invincible superman that was my father sexually abused me.”

Her sister Jacqui McCarthy referred to suppressing the fact that he had sexually assaulted her as a child. She decided to make a complaint after the third injured party, Olivia Landers, who was not a member of the family, came forward to say that Patrick McCarthy had sexually abused her.

Jacqui McCarthy said: “I am sure you see an old man sitting before you, who is apologetic and talks of how his health is compromised, but this same man tried to get away with what he had done.

“He had the audacity to call me to apologise for bringing shame on the family for something he had done to someone else. I was in complete shock. I was in sheer disbelief.”

“Was he actually apologising to me for something he had done to someone else when he had done the same thing to me? I can now see that this was his way of checking did I remember. I wish I didn’t. In that moment, I had a choice to make, to continue with the charade or confront him. I chose the latter.”

Both daughters waived their anonymity, as did Ms Landers, who testified through tears: “You had no right to do what you did to me. You had no right to take what you took from me. You took my first kiss from me – a grown man. No matter how many times I bathed I could not get that dirty feeling to go away.”

Ray Boland, defending, said the accused accepted responsibility for the impact he had on their lives.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the offences against the injured parties occurred from 1987 to 2000.

“It is an aggravating factor that he abused two of his own children and a girl he knew through them.”