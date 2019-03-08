Daughter found dead with mother in Newry flat was strangled

Latest: The 15-year-old girl found dead at a flat in Newry was strangled, the PSNI said.

Allison Marimon-Herrera was found dead with her mother and a man at a flat in Co Down, yesterday.

Detective superintendent Jason Murphy said there was a "strong possibility" that Giselle Marimon Herrera had been strangled.

He added: "I can confirm that her 15-year-old daughter Allison was strangled."

He said a 38-year-old man, Giselle's partner, who also lived at the address, died by hanging.

Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her daughter Allison

Earlier: 'Unspeakable tragedy' as mother and daughter found dead in Newry flat named

A mother and daughter who were found dead with a man at a flat in Co Down, in what has been described as an “unspeakable tragedy”, have been named as Giselle and Allison Marimon-Herrera.

Detectives from the PSNI launched a murder inquiry after the bodies of the man, 38, and the mother and daughter, 37 and 15, were found at Glin Ree Court in Newry, Co Down yesterday.

The circumstances and causes of death have not yet been established, police said. The man has not been named.

Detectives say they're not looking for anyone else as part of the murder investigation.

Ms Marimon-Herrera is originally from Colombia and moved to Northern Ireland four years ago.

She worked in the Newry area.

Her daughter Allison was born in Spain and has lived in Northern Ireland since 2017. She attended Newry High School.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said they were working to find out what exactly happened at the flat in Newry and described it as an “unspeakable tragedy”.

“I believe that Giselle and Allison were still alive in the early hours of Sunday morning but family members have not been able to contact them since,” he said.

“The exact circumstances of what happened in their home remains the subject of our investigation. Forensic officers at flats in Newry where the bodies were found (Niall Carson/PA)

“I would appeal today to anyone who came into direct contact with either Giselle or Allison, or communicated with them via text or social media since Friday, to contact detectives in Newry.

“We are currently supporting the families of those involved as well as Newry High School. I would ask that they are given the time and space to come to terms with these tragic events.”

Mr Murphy said definitive causes of death have not been established, adding that post mortem examinations were under way.

“While our investigation remains at an early stage, there is no evidence at this time that anyone else was involved,” he said.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy and anyone with information should contact detectives on 101.”

PA

Earlier (11:55am): Suspected murder-suicide may have been carried out by neighbour - reports

Police are due to provide an update shortly on the investigation into the deaths of three people in suspicious circumstances in Newry, Co Down.

A Colombian woman aged 37, her 15-year-old daughter, and a man aged 38 were found dead at around 11am yesterday at Glin Ree Court.

It is understood that they died in a violent way and one line of inquiry is a murder-suicide.

It is also understood that the three people were known to each other, with reports that it may have been carried out by a neighbour.

A police officer is handed flowers outside flats at Glin Ree Court in Newry. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Police are not seeking anybody else in connection with the deaths.

Officers were called by a concerned member of a family worried they had not been in contact with a family member for several days.

Police forced entry to the building and found the bodies inside.

Local representatives have said at least two of the victims may be foreign.

Emotional members of a family arrived at the scene with flowers last night.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I do not believe that anybody else was involved in the deaths of those three individuals and I am not currently seeking anybody else in connection with their deaths.

“At this time, the three have not been formally identified and cause of death has not been established.

“Our investigation is ongoing at present and our thoughts at this time are very much with the loved ones of those who have died.”

A woman visited the cordon with a child who carried a bunch of flowers but they were not allowed into the sealed-off area.

Officers attended the scene and police tape marked the area preserved for forensic investigation in front of whitewashed flats.

In reference to the victims’ identities, SDLP Assembly member Justin McNulty said: “There is an international dimension.

“This community is in shock and a dark cloud hangs over Newry this afternoon. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Charlie Casey said: “I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

PA & Digital Desk

Earlier (7:06am): Murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Newry

A murder investigation has been launched by the PSNI following the discovery of three bodies in Newry yesterday.

The bodies of a 15-year-old girl, a 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were found at Glin Ree Court in Newry, Co Down, at around 11am, police said.

It is understood they died in a violent way and one line of inquiry is a double murder and suicide.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious and it is believed the deceased knew each other and may have been related.

The PSNI has confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Police said the three individuals have not been formally identified and cause of death has not been established as yet.

Officers remain at the scene this morning and police tape marked the area preserved for forensic investigation in front of whitewashed flats.

In reference to the victims’ identities, SDLP Assembly member Justin McNulty said yesterday: “There is an international dimension.”

He said he believed nobody else was in danger from an assailant, adding: “It was all contained within the apartment.”

