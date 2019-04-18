NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Data Protection Commissioner issues new GDPR guidelines after communion confusion

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 09:24 AM

The Data Protection Commissioner has had to issue new guidelines after some schools banned photos at communions.

A number of principals have issued a warning to parents at events like communions, confirmations and sports days - citing GDPR.

However, the Data Protection Commissioner says that there is nothing under the new privacy rules stopping people from taking pictures in public.

According to the Irish Independent, the DPC has had to issue new guidelines because of confusion among parents, teachers and children's organisations over the issue.

"There is nothing under the GDPR prohibiting people from taking photos in a public place," the DPC say on their website, referencing school events.

"However, whether you can publish a photograph to a broad-based audience is a different question. In other words, taking a photo in public is generally fine; it’s what you do with that photo that can potentially become a data protection issue," the post explains.

"A lot of the time, families taking photos at these kind of events are simply doing so for reminiscence’s sake and they don’t intend to post or publish the photos anywhere. This type of activity falls under the so-called 'household exemption' under the GDPR, which provides that the GDPR does not apply when a person processes personal data," the DPC clarifies.

READ MORE

Indoor skydiving area mooted as €75m Dublin retail park is approved

More on this topic

'It feels like the right time' - Rory Best to retire after Rugby World Cup

Louis Tomlinson thanks fans for support after sister’s death

Lewis Capaldi announces 2020 arena tour with anxiety support hotline

Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh shot dead in Edinburgh

KEYWORDS

GDPRCommunionDat Protection

More in this Section

Supermac's phasing out plastic straws from its restaurants

Man, 62, jailed for 'fishing' money from Cork church collection boxes to fund addictions

More than 950 children’s remains sent for medical research to UCD, Trinity and Royal College of Surgeons, report finds

Homes evacuated in fourth security alert in 24 hours in Northern Ireland


Lifestyle

A question of taste: Katie Kim

Reflections via Alzheimer’s: Ian Maleney writes essays on rural life and his grandfather’s battle with illness

Putting a twist in the tale: Author Jeffery Deaver on life as a renowned thriller writer

Learning Points: What to do when it turns out your child is the bully

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »