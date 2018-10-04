Home»Breaking News»ireland

Data Protection Commission to investigate Facebook data breach

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 06:44 AM

The Data Protection Commission confirmed it has launched an investigation into a data breach at Facebook last week.

Approximately 50 million accounts were affected in the breach.

The commission says it will examine the company's compliance under the new General Data Protection Regulation which came into effect in May.

The breach at Facebook happened when hackers gained access through the 'View As' feature which allows users to see what their profile looks like to other people.

The Data Protection Commission could fine Facebook up to 4% of its global turnover.

