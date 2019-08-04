News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dart service resumes but more repairs on the way

Dart service resumes but more repairs on the way
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 01:43 PM

Dart services on Dublin's southside are back in action this afternoon -- but Irish Rail says there will be a third shutdown today.

Services were shut down twice this morning and into the afternoon between Connolly and Dún Laoghaire.

A 20-minute delay is planned later in the evening to carry out more repairs

Earlier: Dart services suspended in south Dublin

Dart services on Dublin's southside are suspended this afternoon between Connolly and Dún Laoghaire.

It is the second time today part of the signalling system on the line has broken down.

The numbers 7, 7A and 46A buses go from the city centre to Dún Laoghaire, and Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets.

But with a crowd of up to 15,000 expected at Beatyard in Dún Laoghaire, they will be busy.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny says they're trying to fix the issue as soon as they can.

"Unfortunately there has today been a major signal fault affecting services since this morning between Connolly and Dún Laoghaire," he said.

"We are working to rectify it and (we) know the importance of getting that service back up and running as quickly as possible.

READ MORE

Texas shooting: 20 dead and more than two dozen injured in El Paso

More on this topic

Commuters left waiting for rail carriages until 2023Commuters left waiting for rail carriages until 2023

DART line reopens after incident at HarmonstownDART line reopens after incident at Harmonstown

Three new DART services to address timetable complaintsThree new DART services to address timetable complaints

DART services disrupted after 'tragic incident' at PortmarnockDART services disrupted after 'tragic incident' at Portmarnock

TOPIC: DART

More in this Section

Leo Varadkar taking part in Belfast’s Pride paradeLeo Varadkar taking part in Belfast’s Pride parade

Two injured as car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemeteryTwo injured as car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemetery

Mental health services will continue to struggle until psychiatric consultant positions increase, TD saysMental health services will continue to struggle until psychiatric consultant positions increase, TD says

Two people and a dog rescued after yacht reportedly catches fireTwo people and a dog rescued after yacht reportedly catches fire


Lifestyle

House-hunting is a curious blend of agony and ecstasy. Some of us find the myriad of box-ticking extremely stressful — but then again who doesn’t love a good excuse to pore over the property pages, lust after those must-haves in glossy interiors spreads and oh-so-casually stop by auctioneer’s windows during our evening stroll?‘Leave shyness at the door when house-hunting’

From a €48k doll's house to chandeliers and Hollywood legends, we have all the latest from the world of art and antiques.All the latest from the world of art and antiques

Des O’Sullivan previews the August bank holiday weekend auctions in Ballyconneely, Connemara.Go west for paintings, furniture, handbags and even a shotgun

A Shillelagh from the infamous massacre in the quiet Cork village of Ballinhassig in 1845 sold for a hammer price of €5,100 at Fonsie Mealy’s summer auction in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, last week.Ballinhassig massacre shillelagh sells for over €5k

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »