Dart service resumes but more repairs on the way

Dart services on Dublin's southside are back in action this afternoon -- but Irish Rail says there will be a third shutdown today.

Services were shut down twice this morning and into the afternoon between Connolly and Dún Laoghaire.

A 20-minute delay is planned later in the evening to carry out more repairs

Earlier: Dart services suspended in south Dublin

Dart services on Dublin's southside are suspended this afternoon between Connolly and Dún Laoghaire.

It is the second time today part of the signalling system on the line has broken down.

The numbers 7, 7A and 46A buses go from the city centre to Dún Laoghaire, and Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets.

But with a crowd of up to 15,000 expected at Beatyard in Dún Laoghaire, they will be busy.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny says they're trying to fix the issue as soon as they can.

"Unfortunately there has today been a major signal fault affecting services since this morning between Connolly and Dún Laoghaire," he said.

"We are working to rectify it and (we) know the importance of getting that service back up and running as quickly as possible.