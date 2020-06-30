News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Darragh O'Brien: Government's affordable homes to cost between €160,000-250,000

Darragh O'Brien says many people are "stuck in a rip-off rental trap" and the government wants to address that.
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 12:41 PM

The Housing Minister says new affordable homes under Government plans will cost between €160,000 and €250,000.

He says the aim is to give hope to those who may have wondered when they will be able to afford a home.

Mr O'Brien says: "Our scheme will be on a shared equity basis where the state will take an equity in the house as well.

"There will be a major focus on building affordable homes. Firstly, on state-owned land where the State will subsume the cost of that land.

"So you be looking at house prices in the region of €160-180,000 to €230-250,000 on a shared equity basis."

Earlier the new Housing Minister denied there are differences between health chiefs and the new government over air travel advice and fears about Covid-19 spreading.

He was commenting as the new coalition continues to assess 'air bridges' between countries with similar control levels of the virus.

