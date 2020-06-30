Darragh O'Brien: Government's affordable homes to cost between €160,000-250,000

The Housing Minister says new affordable homes under Government plans will cost between €160,000 and €250,000.

Darragh O'Brien says many people are "stuck in a rip-off rental trap" and the government wants to address that.

He says the aim is to give hope to those who may have wondered when they will be able to afford a home.

Mr O'Brien says: "Our scheme will be on a shared equity basis where the state will take an equity in the house as well.

"There will be a major focus on building affordable homes. Firstly, on state-owned land where the State will subsume the cost of that land.

"So you be looking at house prices in the region of €160-180,000 to €230-250,000 on a shared equity basis."

Earlier the new Housing Minister denied there are differences between health chiefs and the new government over air travel advice and fears about Covid-19 spreading.

He was commenting as the new coalition continues to assess 'air bridges' between countries with similar control levels of the virus.