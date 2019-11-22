Darina Allen Supplement: 21 years of food in one place

Darina Allen has used her column every Saturday in the Irish Examiner as a vehicle of education. She has taught us about the changing face of food culture, pushed our boundaries by introducing us to new and innovative ingredients, and most of all given us inspiration for that greatest of all conundrums: what to cook for dinner.

To celebrate 21 years of Darina’s Irish Examiner column, our team delved into the archives to create a magazine dedicated to the woman who taught so many of us to cook.

In tomorrow’s paper, ‘Darina Allen: 21 Years of Recipes’, showcases the her best of her columns, tips, and advice.

In 1998, when she started writing a column called ‘Foolproof Food’, she set out to help Irish households by arming them with simple ways to get nourishing food onto our table, week in and week out.

Rosalie Dunne, Darina’s secretary for many years, says that one of the great joys of Darina’s earlier columns was the ingredients themselves.

I remember when she first suggested we use olive oil. The only place you could get it was in the chemist!

Her body of work for this paper spans thousands of recipes, illustrating an Ireland that has changed a lot, but maintained rooted values in celebrating food grown and produced here.

A champion of Irish producers, it was through Darina that many of us met stalwart producers like Giana Ferguson of Gubbeen or Sally Barnes of Woodcock Smokery.

In our special keepsake supplement, we’ve gone behind the scenes at Ballymaloe Cookery School to meet the team who train the culinary stars of tomorrow ... and get a sneak peek at some of their favourite recipes.

The best chefs from around the world pay tribute to how Darina helped to shape how they cook, and past students return with recipes and memories hewn during their time at Ballymaloe.

With tips to getting the kids into the kitchen, and lots of midweek dinner suggestions, Darina shares what she likes to cook when she’s at home. We talk to the producers and the makers who Darina has championed over the years and share the recipes from her most popular books.

With Christmas fast approaching, a Darina Allen magazine wouldn’t be complete without some festive cheer and, in true Darina style, she has produced it in spades. Inside ‘Darina Allen: 21 Years of Recipes', you’ll find your step-by-step guide to the easiest Christmas dinner ever.