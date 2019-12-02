News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dara Murphy 'needs to account for expenses claims,' says Richard Bruton

Dara Murphy.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 09:57 AM

The Communications Minister Richard Bruton has said his party colleague Dara Murphy has serious questions to answer.

It comes after he claimed full expenses despite being largely absent from the Dáil over the past two years.

The Oireachtas Committee on Members Interests has been asked to investigate Deputy Murphy's attendance record.

Minister Bruton said Deputy Murphy needs to show his expense claims were justifiable.

Mr Bruton said: "Now he needs to account for what claims he made and whether those claims were justifiable.

"I mean a lot of questions have surfaced in the media and they do have to be answered, I think it's important that the Committee on Members Interests investigate this and thrash it out. I mean people ultimately have to be accountable for what they do."

Fianna Fáil has said there is no evidence to show that the Fine Gael TD did his job to the best of his ability.

Deputy Murphy claims he has been compliant with Dáil attendance rules.

Fianna Fáil Chief Whip Michael Moynihan has written to the Oireachtas Committee on Member's Interests asking it to investigate Deputy Murphy's attendance record.

READ MORE

Welsh police appeal for help to identify bodies from 70s and 80s who they believe are Irish

Deputy Moynihan said: "He hasn't been operating as a full-time TD for the people of Cork North Central and he was elected to do that job in 2016.

"We don't see any signs to say that he was performing his duties as a TD in terms of Dáil debates and Dáil questions."

More on this topic

Murphy 'willing' to cooperate with any investigation, says TaoiseachMurphy 'willing' to cooperate with any investigation, says Taoiseach

'A simple statement can put this matter to bed' - Flanagan responds to Dara Murphy Dáil attendance record'A simple statement can put this matter to bed' - Flanagan responds to Dara Murphy Dáil attendance record

Murphy to face no confidence motion; Varadkar has 100% confidence in Housing Minister Murphy to face no confidence motion; Varadkar has 100% confidence in Housing Minister

Councillors set to get €8,000 pay riseCouncillors set to get €8,000 pay rise


politicsIrelandTOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Tánaiste set for visit to Middle EastTánaiste set for visit to Middle East

40% of who people went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí 40% of who people went to Dublin Sexual Assault Treatment Unit did not report incident to gardaí

Council to bring in 30km/h speed limits throughout Dublin City in 2020Council to bring in 30km/h speed limits throughout Dublin City in 2020

Travellers in Galway living with sinking kitchensTravellers in Galway living with sinking kitchens


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »