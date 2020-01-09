News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dara Calleary: Taoiseach is trying to change the goalposts of Confidence and Supply Agreement

Fianna Fáil deputy leader and Mayo TD Dara Calleary
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 01:44 PM

Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader Dara Calleary has repeated Micheál Martin’s mantra that the General Election should not be held until next Easter.

There is still much to be achieved, he told RTÉ Radio’s News at One. “We have laid out our stall, it is the Taoiseach who is trying to change the goalposts of the agreement.”

Mr Calleary said that the Confidence and Supply Agreement between the Government and Fianna Fáil was quite clear and his party would abide by the terms and abstain from any motion of no confidence.

The Government is responsible for managing its numbers (in a vote), he said.

Fianna Fáil and Micheál Martin had provided stability and had been responsible, added Mr Calleary. The focus for the next 48 hours has to be the Stormont talks.

The meeting between the Taoiseach and Micheál Martin on Thursday evening “will hopefully bring some clarity” about the date of the next general election.

“Micheál Martin identified in his letter some issues he’d like to see completed before the next general election, but the focus for the next 48 hours has to be Stormont.

Things can still be achieved. People need to be calm, they need to approach the issue with the same sense of responsibility that Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil have shown.

TOPIC: Fianna Fáil

