News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Danny Healy Rae's call for ‘drink-drive permits’ criticised by road safety groups

Friday, November 15, 2019 - 09:36 AM

By Juno McEnroe and Joel Slattery

Permits for drink driving in rural areas should be agreed to ease rural isolation and keep pubs open, according to Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who used his leaders questions in the Dáil to complain about strict drink-driving rules yesterday.

To help isolated residents in some areas, special permits should be granted which would allow motorists to have two to three pints and then drive home legally on a designated stretch of road, said the Independent TD, who is also a publican.

He accused the Government of inflicting “damage and mayhem” on rural Ireland with road-traffic and drink-driving laws.

“Many cities around the world have tried to replicate the Irish country pub but now people all around Kerry are afraid to go out and are like rabbits trapped in a burrow,” he said.

Does the Government have anyone measuring depression rates and how much extra is being spent on anti-depressant medication and mental health?

He suggested the Government provide a permit for people travelling only on rural class 3 roads or cul de sacs so they can have their “two pints and drive home”.

“If they stray beyond those roads, then nail them, but the Government should give them a chance to live because all work and no play makes Jack a very dull boy,” said Mr Healy-Rae.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said “that is not only irresponsible but an insult to so many families who continue to mourn the deaths of people who have been killed by people who were drinking and driving”.

Road safety group founder Susan Grey said: “It is an insult. This is about saving lives. It is sad for a public representative to say things to get extra votes.”

Irish Rural Link have also contradicted the claims made by the Kerry TD.

He claimed that driving on rural roads after drinking alcohol is safer than driving in a town or city.

CEO of Irish Rural link Seamus Boland says this is not the case

"Irish Rural Link have been saying all along and have said it (for) four or five years - drinking and driving is not on.

"Rural roads at the moment are not safe. Most death occur on rural roads, it you look at the national statistics, that's the case," he added.

READ MORE

"I will continue ... as a Public Representative": ‘Swing-gate’ TD Maria Bailey removed from Fine Gael election ticket

More on this topic

Danny Healy-Rae's proposal to allow rural drivers to drink ‘irresponsible nonsense’ - CoveneyDanny Healy-Rae's proposal to allow rural drivers to drink ‘irresponsible nonsense’ - Coveney

Four motorists arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving since FridayFour motorists arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving since Friday

Study highlights the major role alcohol plays in road deathsStudy highlights the major role alcohol plays in road deaths

Just 9.2% of banned motorists surrender licenceJust 9.2% of banned motorists surrender licence


TOPIC: Drink-driving

More in this Section

Gardaí investigate after pair climb to hospital roof to play Ouija board and drink alcoholGardaí investigate after pair climb to hospital roof to play Ouija board and drink alcohol

Threatening phone calls among issues facing women in politics highlighted by NWCIThreatening phone calls among issues facing women in politics highlighted by NWCI

Latest: HSE publishes winter plan to tackle overcrowdingLatest: HSE publishes winter plan to tackle overcrowding

PAC slam National Transport Authority's use of highly paid agency staffPAC slam National Transport Authority's use of highly paid agency staff


Lifestyle

I’d always promised myself a day off school when Gay Bryne died.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I’ve been thinking about my students, wondering who their ‘Gay Byrne’ will be

In an industry where women battle ageism and sexism, Meryl Streep has managed to decide her own destiny – and roles, writes Suzanne HarringtonJeepers Streepers: Hollywood royalty, all hail queen Meryl

'Ask Audrey' has been the newspaper's hysterical agony aunt “for ages, like”.Ask Audrey: Guten tag. Vot the f**k is the story with your cycle lanes?

Daphne Wright’s major new exhibition at the Crawford addresses such subjects as ageing and consumerism, writes Colette SheridanFinding inspiration in domestic situations

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »