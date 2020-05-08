Danny Healy-Rae: Send people who refuse to isolate on return to Ireland to Spike Island

People returning to Ireland and refusing to self-isolate should be sent to Spike Island, according to a Kerry TD.

Danny Healy-Rae, who is concerned about people coming into the country, who will not isolate for 14 days as they are expected to do, or sign forms about where they will be staying.

It was revealed this week over a third of passengers arriving at Dublin Airport last week did not complete a form confirming where they would be self-isolating.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says those who refuse to sign forms or self-isolate should be sent to Spike Island the site of the former prison in Cork Harbour.

"We hope that something will be done to ensure that people will isolate for the two weeks," said Mr Healy-Rae.

"It's only fair that they do it in light of all that people are going through here.

"They can't go to see their relatives, go to funerals and the economy is going down the tube.

"If there is no other place and they haven't a hotel or something for them and if they are being contrary about being isolated, I suggest they should be taken to Spike Island and kept there for the two weeks."