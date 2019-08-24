News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Daniel O’Connell death mask presented to Office of Public Works

Daniel O’Connell death mask presented to Office of Public Works
By Press Association
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 01:39 PM

The death mask of one of the country's best-known leaders is set to go on public display.

Daniel O’Connell, known as the Liberator, campaigned for Catholic emancipation and against the Act of Union between Great Britain and Ireland during his political career in the early 19th century.

He died in 1847 in Genoa, Italy, while on a pilgrimage to Rome at the age of 71.

The death mask of historic Irish leader Daniel O’Connell has been presented to the Office of Public Works (John Allen/PA)
The death mask of historic Irish leader Daniel O’Connell has been presented to the Office of Public Works (John Allen/PA)

O’Connell’s death mask has been in the custodianship of the Dunraven family for over 160 years.

On Saturday it was presented to the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The Countess of Dunraven made the presentation to Maurice Buckley, OPW chairman at the Daniel O’ Connell Summer School at Derrynane House in Co Kerry on Saturday.

Derrynane House, the family home of O’Connell, is now dedicated to his life and achievements, under the care of the OPW.

The mask is set to be added to the public display at the house.

This mask will be an incredibly valuable addition to the collection here

Kevin Moran, Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, said: “As the custodians of Derrynane House and on behalf of the Irish State, the OPW is honoured and delighted to accept this generous gift from Countess Dunraven.”

Mr Buckley added: “Today Derrynane House is much more than a museum, it is a space that tells the story, from the cradle to the grave of the Liberator.

“This mask will be an incredibly valuable addition to the collection here and we look forward to making it central to the collection.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

O’Connell’s view sharply relevant: Any return to terror must be rejectedO’Connell’s view sharply relevant: Any return to terror must be rejected

Viking migration left a lasting legacy on Ireland's populationViking migration left a lasting legacy on Ireland's population

Evidence of prehistoric settlement found on sea bedEvidence of prehistoric settlement found on sea bed

Garech de Brún’s Galway gate is finally foundGarech de Brún’s Galway gate is finally found

Daniel O'ConnellTOPIC: History - News

More in this Section

Contractors told they had two weeks to leave IrelandContractors told they had two weeks to leave Ireland

Man, 70s, dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Galway beachMan, 70s, dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Galway beach

Irish man dies after incident in New YorkIrish man dies after incident in New York

Portuguese fishing boat detained until €150k bond paidPortuguese fishing boat detained until €150k bond paid


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »