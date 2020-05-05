Daniel McConnell: Government talks the 'last throw of the dice' for Micheál Martin

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are meeting the Green Party this morning to discuss forming a new government.

It comes after the Greens' parliamentary party decided to try and form a coalition with the two parties.

The Irish Examiner’s political editor, Daniel McConnell, says there’s still a way to go yet in negotiations.

"For Micheál Martin, it is clear this is his last throw of the dice, he's all in on this," he told Newstalk.

He needs to make this work if he is going to achieve that goal of becoming Taoiseach.

"But yet, there are an awful lot of his own party who seem sceptical that the others that they are dealing with have the enthusiasm to do so," he added.

If a deal is made between the parties, it is not clear if the grassroots in the Green Party would accept such a coalition, he added.