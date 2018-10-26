Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dangerous prisoner believed to be on run in Donegal

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 12:34 PM

By Stephen Maguire

Gardaí in Co Donegal are on the lookout for an escaped prisoner.

James Donegan, is due to be sentenced in nearby Derry for an attempted hijacking.

The 30-year-old, who is awaiting sentencing for a number of serious offences including attempted hijacking, did not return to custody as required on Monday last, after being granted compassionate bail.

It is understood James is travelling across the Derry and Donegal areas and may be involved in further criminal activity.

He is described as being around 5’ 9” tall, of medium build with light brown hair.

Officers would ask James to hand himself in to police without any further delay.

They have also appealed to the public who knows of his current whereabouts, not to approach him, but to contact the PSNI.


