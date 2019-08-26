News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Dangerous and reckless' to suggest border attacks influence government policy, says Martin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 07:07 AM

The Government is being urged to clarify comments suggesting Boris Johnson toned down his position on Brexit after last week's border attack on the PSNI.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says he is deeply worried over a Sunday Independent report that a senior government source claimed the British Prime Minister was forced to rethink his strategy on the backstop.

Deputy Martin says any suggestion that dissident terrorist activity would influence British Government Policy is dangerous and reckless.

He said that the suggestion gives credence to the criminals who carried out the attacks.

"I think we need to be very, very careful about the comments that we make and we also need to be very clear about the fundamentals in terms of politics and in terms of violence," said Mr Martin.

"Those who commit horrendous attacks and murder, no quarter can be given to them and no suggestion can be made that there is any link between their campaign and Brexit.

"I don't believe that there is and I don't think it's fair to say that there is.

"I think we need to be very clear about that."

TOPIC: Brexit

