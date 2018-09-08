Danger junction on N20 may stay open

Engineers are working on a new plan to keep open and safe a dangerous junction on the N20 which is earmarked for full closure.

Confirmation that an alternative to full closure of the Waterloo junction on the Cork-Limerick road is being prepared came as residents presented a petition, with 1,200 signatures to Cork County Mayor Patrick Gerard Murphy calling for it to be re-opened.

The council closed the junction temporarily to facilitate N20 resurfacing during the summer. But it published a notice on August 16 commencing the process for the possible extinguishment of the right of way at the junction.

Submissions and objections can be lodged up to October 2.

In the wake of a double fatality there last year, and two serious injuries at the junction earlier — both crashes involved US tourists in hire cars driving southbound making a right turn — a report to examine various options was ordered. It recommended full closure.

However, a campaign of opposition has been launched against the move amid criticism of how the council went about the temporary junction closure.

Now, in a letter to local residents, council chief executive, Tim Lucey, has acknowledged the “widespread local opposition to this proposal”.

“One of the submissions received to date is from An Garda Siochana which would support a ‘left in and ‘left out’ only option,” he said.

“This is a view that the council, in conjunction with TII, is giving consideration to and work is under way in developing such an option should the closure proposal be rejected.

“Such a proposal requires very careful design and will require a safety audit before it can be implemented. It would be unsafe to temporarily open or partially open the junction.”

He said there will be no undue delay on the council’s part in implementing alternative proposals should the closure option be rejected.

Anthony Horgan, co-chair of Waterloo Access Group, said the members are united against closure.

“All we are asking is that the council produce workable solutions to re-open the junction in a safe manner for all users,” he said.

The council report analysed 13 collisions at the junction since October 2014.

In seven of the collisions, the car making the right turn was a hire car with four drivers from the US, two from the UK and one from Canada. Three drivers/occupants said they were following satnav directions.