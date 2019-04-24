NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dalkey Tidy Towns row back comments about removing or destroying election posters

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 09:54 AM

The Dalkey Tidy Towns group has rowed back on comments saying it would remove and destroy election posters.

Candidates running in next month's local and European elections are permitted to display posters from today.

The warning was issued to politicians by the group yesterday.

However, hours later it apologised for its wording and says it kindly requests that candidates do not erect the posters.

It said the campaign is in relation to its battle against single-use plastic.

It is part of their efforts to keep the town tidy.

Green Party Councillor Ossian Smyth said: "I think they rowed back and in fact said that what they'd do is take them down if left up late.

"I think they are making a good point - people are waking up this morning and they're seeing election posters all over the place.

"They know that the election has started, they know there is a divorce referendum and a European election and there are hundreds of thousands of posters across the country. It's probably not a smart way to do things."

