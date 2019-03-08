Daily Million winner to use jackpot to 'get a proper education' after leaving school early many years ago

Two separate National Lottery players have collected almost €3.5m between them in Lotto and Daily Million prizes after a visit to Lotto HQ today.

The biggest winner of the day was from Co. Louth who claimed a €2,497,727 Lotto jackpot prize from last Saturday night’s draw with a ticket bought at Madden’s Centra store in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth.

Ray Madden, owner of Madden’s Centra store in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, gets celebrations underway last Sunday with staff after his store was announced as the selling agent of a Lotto jackpot worth €2,497,727.

The player, who wishes to keep the win private, spoke of the joy at landing the truly life-altering prize.

They said: “It’s been an incredible week and I still can’t believe that my numbers came up. I really haven’t had a chance to think about how I’m going to spend the money but the first thing I’ll be doing is pay off my mortgage and whatever bills I have.

"But other than that, I’ll have to take my time and carefully make plans for my winnings."

Another of today’s new National Lottery millionaires was a retired man from the Midlands who scooped the €1,000,000 Daily Million top prize on Saturday, March 2.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought his ticket online and revealed his plans for his new-found fortune.

He said: “It’s an incredible feeling. I haven’t slept a wink in almost a week. I have all the plans laid out in my head on what to do with my winnings.

Of course, I am going to look after my family first and foremost but I’m also going to go back and get a proper education for myself.

“I left school early many years ago and went straight out to work but now I am retired with a bit more time on my hands and a few bob in the bank, I’m going to do a couple of night courses to improve my education.

"As well as that… I’ll probably upgrade my phone to an iPhone too.”.

The man revealed he has been using the same numbers for many years based around a variety of birthdays of family members and his own lucky number.