News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Daily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k won

Daily Million players in Cork town urged to check tickets after €500k won
Foley's Foodstore owner, John Foley (centre) celebrates with staff after they sell the winning ticket in today's 2PM Daily Million Plus draw worth €500,000.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 06:47 PM

Daily Million players in the town of Mallow in Co Cork have been urged to check their lottery tickets following a top prize win of €500,000 in today's Daily Million draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold today at Foley’s Express Foodstore on Upper Beecher Street in Mallow in Co Cork.

Following confirmation of the draw results, jubilant celebrations are now underway in the busy shop in Mallow where store owner, John Foley is celebrating wildly with staff and customers.

He said: “I thought the phone call was a joke. It’s mad to think that I just got a phone call to say that we sold one of our very lucky customers a lottery ticket worth a half a million euro. While I was on the phone I just started shouting at all the customers and staff in the shop that we’d sold the winning ticket.

"They must think I am absolutely barking mad. To be honest, I am just delighted for this lucky customer.

The shop has been going strong for 17 years because of our loyal customers so this is definitely a very nice reward for one of those people.

"We’re going to be partying in the store for the rest of the day so hopefully anybody who bought a ticket in the store earlier today will pop in to check their tickets and join us in the celebrations.”

The National Lottery asks all players to check their tickets.

The lucky ticket holder has been advised to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

The winning numbers for the Daily Million Plus top prize were: 05, 06, 23, 34, 37, 38 and the Bonus: 17

959293

More on this topic

No winner of Lotto jackpotNo winner of Lotto jackpot

Two Lotto winners in Cork and Kerry won almost €500k between them in last night's drawTwo Lotto winners in Cork and Kerry won almost €500k between them in last night's draw

The lotto results are in...The lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...


Daily MillionWinCorkMallowTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019Minister Flanagan announces passage of Family Law Bill 2019

Gardaí have legal obligation to seize CCTV footage when investigating crime, court hearsGardaí have legal obligation to seize CCTV footage when investigating crime, court hears

European Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedyEuropean Affairs Minister visibly upset in Dáil while responding to Essex truck discovery tragedy

Jail for thieving hitch hiker who was identified after leaving Lucozade bottle in stolen carJail for thieving hitch hiker who was identified after leaving Lucozade bottle in stolen car


Lifestyle

Antibiotics will not speed up recovery from a viral infection and can make the child feel worse, says Dr Phil KieranBattling bacteria: The pros and cons of giving antibiotics to children

I had to turn off Dublin Murders with 15 minutes to go. We were watching the first episode because I had to review it the following day for the Today Show on RTÉ.Learner Dad: 'I like to see myself as relaxed but I’m obviously bottling up a fair few anxieties'

Purchasing a thatched cottage was a decision that would change Liam Broderick’s life. Kya deLongchamps meets the long-time thatcherMade in Munster: Meet Cork thatcher Liam Broderick

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »