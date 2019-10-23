Daily Million players in Co Cork town urged to check tickets after one lucky player scoops €500k

Daily Million players in the town of Mallow in Co Cork have been urged to check their lottery tickets following a top prize win of €500,000 in today's Daily Million draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold today at Foley’s Express Foodstore on Upper Beecher Street in Mallow in Co Cork.

Following confirmation of the draw results, jubilant celebrations are now underway in the busy shop in Mallow where store owner, John Foley is celebrating wildly with staff and customers.

He said: “I thought the phone call was a joke. It’s mad to think that I just got a phone call to say that we sold one of our very lucky customers a lottery ticket worth a half a million euro. While I was on the phone I just started shouting at all the customers and staff in the shop that we’d sold the winning ticket.

"They must think I am absolutely barking mad. To be honest, I am just delighted for this lucky customer.

The shop has been going strong for 17 years because of our loyal customers so this is definitely a very nice reward for one of those people.

"We’re going to be partying in the store for the rest of the day so hopefully anybody who bought a ticket in the store earlier today will pop in to check their tickets and join us in the celebrations.”

The National Lottery asks all players to check their tickets.

The lucky ticket holder has been advised to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

The winning numbers for the Daily Million Plus top prize were: 05, 06, 23, 34, 37, 38 and the Bonus: 17