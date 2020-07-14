News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dáil votes down proposal to question Barry Cowen

Dáil votes down proposal to question Barry Cowen
Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen arriving for a Cabinet meeting at Dublin Castle. Picture: PA
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 07:01 PM

The Dáil has voted down a proposal to have Minister Barry Cowen address questions on his 2016 drink driving ban.

Barry Cowen strongly denies allegations that he tried to evade Gardaí and is seeking to have the pulse record corrected.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald believes the Minister has questions still to answer in the Dáil.

The Dublin TD said: "It is now very clear that Mr Cowen needs to come before the Dáil to make his statement not just to make his statement but to also take questions. 

"A senior Cabinet minister challenging the pulse records of the Gardaí, challenging their accuracy, or indeed their truthfulness is a very serious matter."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has now read the Garda file about the incident.

However, Mr Martin said that the record is “not quite as portrayed”.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil during Leader's Questions that Mr Cowen had brought the record to him this morning. 

READ MORE

Micheál Martin says Garda record of Barry Cowen's drink-driving charge 'not quite as portrayed'

More on this topic

Micheál Martin questioned over number of special advisor appointmentsMicheál Martin questioned over number of special advisor appointments

Micheál Martin says Garda record of Barry Cowen's drink-driving charge 'not quite as portrayed'Micheál Martin says Garda record of Barry Cowen's drink-driving charge 'not quite as portrayed'

Daniel McConnell: Where did it all go wrong for Fianna Fáil's golden boy Jim O'Callaghan?Daniel McConnell: Where did it all go wrong for Fianna Fáil's golden boy Jim O'Callaghan?

Irish Examiner View: Questions still unanswered for Barry Cowen Irish Examiner View: Questions still unanswered for Barry Cowen

IrelandPoliticsTOPIC: Fianna Fáil

More in this Section

Man arrested in connection with Frankie Dunne murder released without chargeMan arrested in connection with Frankie Dunne murder released without charge

Government-chartered flights during Covid-19 crisis cost almost €900,000Government-chartered flights during Covid-19 crisis cost almost €900,000

Public health officials to confirm if all pubs can reopen next weekPublic health officials to confirm if all pubs can reopen next week

Simon Coveney defends Taoiseach's travel to Brussels for 'essential work'Simon Coveney defends Taoiseach's travel to Brussels for 'essential work'


Lifestyle

Exfoliating cleansers are the first step in upgrading your skincare routine.The Skin Nerd: How to get active when it comes to cleansing

The arrival of the new baby has led to a tricky family dynamic in the Cork-set show, writes Georgia HumphreysBaby's arrival leads to more adventures as the Young Offenders return

THIS week, a gap emerges between my wife and me, until Netflix saves the day.Learner Dad: A week in the sun wasn’t worth all the second-guessing about green lists

Young children need nutrient-rich food throughout the dayBitesize: Forget about snacks think about mini meals instead

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »