NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dáil votes down 'Apartheid-era' amendment in abortion debate

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 06:50 AM

The Dáil has voted down an amendment to the proposed abortion legislation that has been compared to "an Apartheid-era law".

The proposal from a group of pro-life TDs called for medical staff to report a variety of information about a woman when she seeks a termination.

The data would include ethnicity, marital status and any previous abortions, still-births over 24 weeks, spontaneous miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and previous terminations.

The Independent deputy Peadar Tóibín argued that doctors in the UK collect a document and they use the data for research, policy development and to "understand what's happening in the system".

Labour's Joan Burton said the proposal was offensive.

Ms Burton said: "I think the deputies should seriously consider withdrawing this amendment because it is needlessly offensive.

READ MORE: Navy escorting vessel to Kerry over alleged breach of fishing rules

"To be perfectly honest, it owes more to the language of South Africa before the ending of Apartheid than it does to Ireland in this day and age."

The Social Democrats Co-Leader Catherine Murphy said it was not about public health policy, but about making women feel guilty.

She said: "It's objectionable and it's been tabled for all the wrong reasons".


KEYWORDS

abortionIreland

Related Articles

TDs urge recording of detailed abortion data

Inquest hears gardai investigated premature baby's death after abortion pills handed to paramedics

“Doctors will have to step up to the plate” over abortion services, says Dr Peter Boylan

Midwives and nurses who object to participating in abortions hit out at Minister's refusal to meet

More in this Section

Woman who fell down plane’s steps loses damages claim

Man shot dead near school in west Belfast

Brussels ‘melancholy’ over draft EU Withdrawal agreement, says negotiator

Judge describes woman's humanist marriage as 'mumbo-jumbo' and says that she is not married at all


Lifestyle

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »