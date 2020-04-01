Dáil to sit for emergency Covid-19 session

The Dáil will sit for an emergency session on Thursday to discuss issues surrounding health and social protection related to Covid-19.

The session, which will sit from 2pm to 5pm, has caused considerable consternation from political parties as well as civil servants who work in the Oireachtas.

Sinn Féin have continually said that the sitting of the Dáil is "absolutely vital", with Pearse Doherty stating: "It is incomprehensible that political accountability and scrutiny would take a back seat at this time. It is absolutely vital that the Dáil continues to sit throughout this crisis and show leadership."

The Labour Party disagrees with the decision of the Business Committee that the debate would go ahead, saying this was reversed a decision it had made previously not to sit.

READ MORE Varadkar: Health authorities scaling up emergency bed capacity as frontline staff prepare for surge

"The Labour Parliamentary Party has agreed that our TDs would not attend the sitting of the Dáil for statements on Thursday as it is non-essential business and not legislation that was being proposed," a statement said.

"They will instead support the national effort to stay at home, and not place an unnecessary burden on the Oireachtas staff."

Health spokesperson Alan Kelly, and Employment Affairs and Social Protection spokesperson Ged Nash will both submit statements to the Dáil instead.

The larger parties will all challenge the government on a number of issues on which they agree, including the deal with private hospitals to operate publicly, and issues around testing.

Both the Green Party and People Before Profit will raise the availabilty of PPE for frontline workers, as well as a need for a universal payment of €350 for all so that everyone that is out of work or has lost income including those in the gig economy and outside the 18-66 age bracket.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly, representatives from People Before Profit and Sinn Féin all plan to raise the issue of clusters in nursing homes.

Fianna Fáil will also raise issues surrounding pay for private consultants now entering the public health sector, whom they are making more money than their public health colleagues.

Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil have both raised the issue of the eligibility of employees in the South who reside in the North in regards to the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment payment, and will likely call for more clarification tomorrow.

There have been further calls from Fianna Fail for payments for the childcare sector, farmers, and pensioners living alone.