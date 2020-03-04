Dáil to debate how best to battle coronavirus but no Taoiseach vote

1

TDs will tomorrow debate how best to battle the coronavirus but there will be no vote for Taoiseach and the parliament will instead be adjourned for another fortnight.

While there had been an expectation that a Labour Party call for a fresh vote for the new Taoiseach would see a party move for one, the Dáil’s business committee has received no such proposal.

Instead, up to six hours has been set aside to debate the setting up of new committees, developments in the EU and Brexit as well as the coronavirus.

There will be a committee on Dáil reform while some parties also want a group of parliamentary members involved in a temporary new health committee which would focus on the virus as well as any resources or possible changes of law needed if more people fall ill.

While Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald received the most votes for Taoiseach when the Dáil sat two weeks ago, she and other party leaders were short of the required support to win the role.

With no change in the level of declared support for the main leaders since then, the Dáil is expected to be adjourned again for another two weeks to facilitate more government formation talks.

However, a number of TDs and senior party figures are expected to stress the need to form a government given the challenges ahead in fighting the virus as well as the post-Brexit EU-UK trade talks which are crucial for Ireland.

The Dáil’s business committee will meet at noon tomorrow to decide the final running order for the day.