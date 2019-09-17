News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dáil returns from summer break with three key issues on the agenda

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 08:48 AM

TDs return from their summer break today as the Dáil sits for the first time for the new term.

There are three issues that will dominate the Dáil agenda in the coming days:

The ongoing crisis in the beef sector is at the forefront of the agenda.

With the Ploughing Championships on in Co Carlow this week, a lot of TDs are expected to make an appearance in Ballintrane for the biggest outdoor event in Europe.

It also follows the ABP food group in Co Tipperary confirming that 355 workers have been let go temporarily from its plant in Cahir.

Meanwhile, Brexit will also be discussed by cabinet ministers.

It comes as a legal battle over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks is set to be heard by the UK’s highest court.

The Supreme Court in London will hear appeals from two separate challenges brought in England and Scotland to the prorogation of Parliament over three days, starting on Tuesday.

This comes as a no-deal Brexit becomes a greater possibility as their October 31 exit date edges closer and closer.

There is also a Dáil debate on climate change on the slate on the TDs' first week back.

