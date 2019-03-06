NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dáil passes emergency legislation to limit damage of no-deal Brexit

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 04:57 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Dáil has passed emergency legislation to limit the damage of a no-deal Brexit.

The legislation passed without a vote as all TDs were in favour of it.

It now proceeds to the Seanad next week ahead of schedule.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the new laws are an important back-up plan for Ireland.

He said: "People will rightly ask the hard questions and look for explanations as to why we are taking the approach we are.

"I think all parties, regardless of background or political perspective have recognised that this an important safety net for Irish people in the context of something that we don't expect will happen but we have to prepare for just in case."

More on this topic

Figures show jump in UK nationals acquiring citizenship in other EU states since Brexit

Tánaiste warns against optimism over ‘difficult’ Brexit talks

Drivers in border communities ‘fear impounding of cars’ after Brexit

Brexit talks fail to make breakthrough on backstop, says EU


More in this Section

Drivers in border communities ‘fear impounding of cars’ after Brexit

Ireland's best food and drink producers named at annual awards

Family law system must address waiting lists and overworked judges, committee hears

Minister needs to tell local authorities to continue accepting loan scheme applications - Ó Broin


Lifestyle

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… A whistle-stop tour through the infinite vacuum of space

On your marks! 8 of the best downloads to power up your running this spring

Don’t just ditch the chocolate: 11 positive food habits to pick up for lent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »