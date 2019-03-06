Dáil passes emergency legislation to limit damage of no-deal Brexit

The Dáil has passed emergency legislation to limit the damage of a no-deal Brexit.

The legislation passed without a vote as all TDs were in favour of it.

It now proceeds to the Seanad next week ahead of schedule.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the new laws are an important back-up plan for Ireland.

He said: "People will rightly ask the hard questions and look for explanations as to why we are taking the approach we are.

"I think all parties, regardless of background or political perspective have recognised that this an important safety net for Irish people in the context of something that we don't expect will happen but we have to prepare for just in case."